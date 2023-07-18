search
Tue: TASE posts very strong gains

18 Jul, 2023 18:17
Globes correspondent

ICL and the banks led the TASE higher today while Teva and Bezeq were the only stocks on the TA 35 Index to fall today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose steeply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.26%, to 1,845.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.15%, to 1,875.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.33% to 382.72 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 382.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Monday, at NIS 3.635/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.159% higher at NIS 4.090/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.89%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.42% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.22%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 6.3% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.12%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which fell 1.01% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ), which fell 0.61%, were the only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

