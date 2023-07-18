Tue: TASE posts very strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose steeply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.26%, to 1,845.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.15%, to 1,875.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.33% to 382.72 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 382.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged from Monday, at NIS 3.635/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.159% higher at NIS 4.090/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.89%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.42% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 4.22%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 6.3% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.12%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA), which fell 1.01% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ), which fell 0.61%, were the only two stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index to fall today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.