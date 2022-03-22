search
Tue: TASE rally continues

22 Mar, 2022 18:27
Elbit Systems, NICE Systems and the banks led the gains today but Bezeq slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83%, to 2,022.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.95%, to 2,100.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.83% to 488.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 384.29 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.99 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.432% from Monday, at NIS 3.225/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.691% lower at NIS 3.549/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.18% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.52%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.82%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.44%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 0.64%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.14%.

