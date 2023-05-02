Tue: TASE rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44%, to 1,776.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.54%, to 1,770.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.31% to 335.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 365.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.04 billion in equities and NIS 4.31 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.028% up from Monday, at NIS 3.62/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.334% lower at NIS 3.971/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 2.62% on the day's biggest trading turnover, on the woes of US Valley Bank, in which it has a 14% stake. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 3.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.95%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 4.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.00%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.02%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.13%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.02% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE rose 2.09%.

