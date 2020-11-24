Tue: TASE rally gains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.89%, to 1,473.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13%, to 1,527.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30%, to 507.76 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 364.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.23 billion in equities and NIS 3.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.060% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.341/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.194% lower, at NIS 3.966/€.

On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 5.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing its third quarter results. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.87%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.48% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.05%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.60%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 2.72% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.47%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.38% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.24%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) fell 2.75%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020