Tue: TASE rally resumes as Teva posts strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.60%, to 1,572.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,626.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index was unchanged at 559.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 369.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.36 billion in equities and NIS 4.88 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.754% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.159/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.839% lower, at NIS 3.840/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market rising 1.51% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI)rose 1.73%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.91% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.77%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 7.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.42%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.78%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 2.80% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.71%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 3.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.56% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 2.49%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 12, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021