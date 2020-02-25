Tue: TASE rebounds but coronavirus concerns remain

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,673.82 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.78%, to 1,609.53 points but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54% to 410.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 368.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.233% today at NIS 3.429/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.153% at NIS 3.715/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.30%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.87% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rosae 3.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.93% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.14% after reporting strong fourth quarter results.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.52%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.43%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.63% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.09%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.87%.

