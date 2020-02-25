search
Tue: TASE rebounds but coronavirus concerns remain

25 Feb, 2020 19:07
Teva and Perrigo led the rises today while Delek and Nice Systems led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.76%, to 1,673.82 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.78%, to 1,609.53 points but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54% to 410.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 368.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.233% today at NIS 3.429/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.153% at NIS 3.715/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.30%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.87% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rosae 3.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.93% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.14% after reporting strong fourth quarter results.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.52%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.43%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.63% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.09%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.87%.

