Tue: TASE rebounds in strong afternoon rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today after being over 2% down at midday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.11% to 1,449.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.90% to 1,312.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.07% to 315.49 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.69% to 336.62 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.57 billion.

On the foreign currency market, there was no trading today as markets around the world were closed for Christmas Day.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.60% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.65%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.59% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.30%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.26%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 3.69%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.06% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.30%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.05% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

