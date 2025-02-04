search
Tue: TASE rebounds strongly

4 Feb, 2025 18:14
Alony Hetz led the gains today after reporting that Aaron Frenkel had become its biggest shareholder, while Teva fell again.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.10% to 2,475.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.44% to 2,537.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.98% to 483.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 398.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.66 billion in equities and NIS 4.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.859% from Monday, at NIS 3.578/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.176% lower at NIS 3.694/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.12%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.24%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.96%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.89% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.15%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.52%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.46% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.36%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) rose 10.63% on the news that Aaron Frenkel has become its biggest shareholder and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.23% on the news that United Airlines is resuming Israel-US flights on March 15.

