Tue: TASE rebounds strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.10% to 2,475.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.44% to 2,537.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.98% to 483.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 398.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.66 billion in equities and NIS 4.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.859% from Monday, at NIS 3.578/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.176% lower at NIS 3.694/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.12%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.24%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.96%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.89% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.15%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.52%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.46% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.36%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHE) rose 10.63% on the news that Aaron Frenkel has become its biggest shareholder and El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.23% on the news that United Airlines is resuming Israel-US flights on March 15.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.