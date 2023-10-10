Tue: TASE recovery continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.20%, to 1,749.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.43%, to 1,771.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.61% to 355.83 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.48% to 365.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.19 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.049% from Monday, at NIS 3.951/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.403% higher at NIS 4.177/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.62%.

Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 8.01% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4%. Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 7.54%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.40% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.83%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.67% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.39%, First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.96% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 10, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.