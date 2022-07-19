Tue: TASE recovery grinds to a halt

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,880.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,941.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.26% to 421.78 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 374.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 2.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.579% today from Monday, at NIS 3.435$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.668% higher at NIS 3.524/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 1.27%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.89%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.45%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.40%, and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 2.91%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.60% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.48%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 3.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 19 2022.

