Tue: TASE reopens after holiday with record highs

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, reopening after the Shavuot holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 2,710.81 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 2,729.10 points - also a new record; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.07% to 481.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 400.24 points.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.227% from Friday, at NIS 3.526/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.674% higher at NIS 4.017/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.70% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.36%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.17% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 5.10% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 4.48%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.01% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.52%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.01% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.87%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) fell 4.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2025.

