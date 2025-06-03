search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE reopens after holiday with record highs

3 Jun, 2025 19:01
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Elbit Systems led the gains today as Teva lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, reopening after the Shavuot holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.34% to 2,710.81 points - a new record; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 2,729.10 points - also a new record; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.07% to 481.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.15% to 400.24 points.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.227% from Friday, at NIS 3.526/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.674% higher at NIS 4.017/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.70% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.36%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.17% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 5.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) rose 5.10% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services (TASE: HARL) rose 4.48%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.01% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 3.52%. Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.01% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.87%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) fell 4.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018