Tue: TASE reopens lower after Yom Kippur holiday

26 Sep, 2023 18:44
Only six stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today as the banks and ICL led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.37%, to 1,834.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.11%, to 1,861.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25% to 370.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 370.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 2.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.079% from Friday, before the Yom Kippur holiday, at NIS 3.819/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.337% lower at NIS 4.049/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.37%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.45%.

Energy stock Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.63% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.69%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.17%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.94% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.12%.

Only six stocks rose today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 0.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. </Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.26% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.34%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

