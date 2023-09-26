Tue: TASE reopens lower after Yom Kippur holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.37%, to 1,834.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.11%, to 1,861.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25% to 370.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.25% to 370.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 2.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.079% from Friday, before the Yom Kippur holiday, at NIS 3.819/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.337% lower at NIS 4.049/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.37%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.45%.

Energy stock Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.63% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.69%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.17%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.94% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.12%.

Only six stocks rose today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 0.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. </Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.26% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.34%.

