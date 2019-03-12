Tue: TASE resumes declines as Teva continues to fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.58% to 1,537.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 1,407.34 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92% to 377.12 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 352.46 points. Trading turnover was NIS 964.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.055% at NIS 3.623/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.211% at 4.081/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.99%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.79%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.78% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 1.77%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.11%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.88% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.97%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.16%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.37%.

