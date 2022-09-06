Tue: TASE resumes fall

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.96%, to 1,984.29 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.95%, to 2,033.63 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.83% to 411.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.46% to 370.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.58 billion in equities and NIS 2.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.029% today from Monday, at NIS 3.416/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.186% higher at NIS 3.394/€.

On the market, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.99% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.90%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.46%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.11%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.16%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.85%,Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.64%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.22%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 2.02%, Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1.03% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.13%.

