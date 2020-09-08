search
Tue: TASE resumes sharp declines

8 Sep, 2020 19:11
Teva, Perrigo and Elbit led the TASE down today as Opko bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell sharply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.47%, to 1,324.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.53%, to 1,354.03 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.25%, to 465.87 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.35%, to 357.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 4.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.414% up from Monday at NIS 3.392/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.125% higher at NIS 3.999/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.93% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.42%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.71% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.94%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 4.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.47% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 1.95%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.73%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.18%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.05%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.39% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.09%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

