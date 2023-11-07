search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE resumes strong gains

7 Nov, 2023 18:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks, NICE and Teva led the gains today but ICL continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.50%, to 1,728.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.36% to 1,745.77 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 333.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 367.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 4.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.284% from Monday, at NIS 3.866/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.929% lower at NIS 4.129/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.72%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05% ahead of its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which will be published tomorrow. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.21% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.97%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.95% after falling 4.90% yesterday. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.61%. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018