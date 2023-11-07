Tue: TASE resumes strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.50%, to 1,728.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.36% to 1,745.77 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 333.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.26% to 367.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 4.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.284% from Monday, at NIS 3.866/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.929% lower at NIS 4.129/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.72%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.05% ahead of its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, which will be published tomorrow. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.21% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.97%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.95% after falling 4.90% yesterday. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.61%. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

