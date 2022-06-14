Tue: TASE reverses slide led by ICL

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,797.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.77%, to 1,841.62 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.07% to 391.20 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 364.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.01 billion in equities and NIS 3.83 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.174% today from Monday, at NIS 3.446$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.128% lower at NIS 3.594/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after announcing a new Indian deal. Parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.39% and sister company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 3.69%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.08% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.51%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.94% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.88%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose1.24%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 4.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 3.09%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.17%, and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 0.95%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.16%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 14, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.