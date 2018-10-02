Tue: TASE rises despite Teva losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46% to 1,650.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,491.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.14% to 400.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 349.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.634% at NIS 3.650/$ from Friday's rate before the Simchat Torah holiday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.334% at 4.202/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.78%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.74%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.68% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.07%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.06% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.53%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 2, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018