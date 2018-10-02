search
Tue: TASE rises despite Teva losses

2 Oct, 2018 19:02
Ormat and Israel Chemicals led the market higher today as Teva fell and Opko continued to plunge.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46% to 1,650.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,491.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.14% to 400.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 349.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.634% at NIS 3.650/$ from Friday's rate before the Simchat Torah holiday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.334% at 4.202/€.

On the market, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.78%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.74%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.68% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.07%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.06% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.53%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.25% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.94%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 2, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

