Tue: TASE rises sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.05%, to 1,407.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.36%, to 1,393.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.72%, to 404.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 351.79 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 5.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.085% from Monday at NIS 3.524/$ and the shekel-euro rate was set down 0.952% at NIS 3.819/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 7.53% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 12.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 3.53% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.10%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.67%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.09% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.36%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.20%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.44%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LSE: BVC;TASE BVC) rose 22.3% on the news that it had signed a deal to sell antibody tests.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.91% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

