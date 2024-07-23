search
Tue: TASE rises strongly on hostage deal progress

23 Jul, 2024 19:28
32 of the 35 stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today led by the banks, NICE and Nova.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today buoyed by optimism that a hostage deal can be achieved. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.31%, to 2,068.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.45% to 2,069.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.72% to 421.66 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 381.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.82 billion in equities and NIS 3.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.138% from Monday, at NIS 3.626/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.395% lower at NIS 3.938/€.

(TASE:LUMI) Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi rose 1.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.73%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.10%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.08%.

Shapir Industries and Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.90% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.75%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.02%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.46% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.27%.

Enlight Renewable Energy fell 1.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index - one of only three shares to fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

