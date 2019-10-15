Tue: TASE sharply higher in festive mood

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.20% to 1,630.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.13% to 1,552.54 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.32% to 369.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 369.06 points. Trading turnover was NIS 756.7 million. The market reopened after the Sukkot holiday but trading days are short this week during the intermediary holiday days (Hol Ha'moed).

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.085% today at NIS 3.513/$ from Friday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.207% at 3.872/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 9.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 6.23%, LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 5.42% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.55%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.07%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 3.35% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.97%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.17% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.27%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.33%.

