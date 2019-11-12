Tue: TASE slightly down amid security tensions

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell slightly today amid rocket fire from Gaza. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08% to 1,658.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13% to 1,569.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48% to 370.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 368.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.00 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.343% today at NIS 3.511/$ from Monday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.218% at 3.868/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.02%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.17%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, following an upgrade by JP Morgan. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.23%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.54%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.97% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.99%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.53% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.32%.

