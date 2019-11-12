search
Tue: TASE slightly down amid security tensions

12 Nov, 2019 19:53
Teva and Israel Chemicals led the gains while Delek and Azrieli led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell slightly today amid rocket fire from Gaza. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08% to 1,658.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.13% to 1,569.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.48% to 370.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 368.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.00 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.343% today at NIS 3.511/$ from Monday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.218% at 3.868/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.02%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.17%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, following an upgrade by JP Morgan. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.23%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.54%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.01% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.97% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.99%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.53% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.32%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

