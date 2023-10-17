Tue: TASE slips after BoI hints no rate cut

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,689.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,704.03 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.29% to 343.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.60% to 367.74 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.91 billion in equities and NIS 4.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.451% from Monday, at NIS 4.008/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.876% higher at NIS 4.237/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.82% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.72%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.77% and Energean plc. (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2%.

Alony Hetz (TASE: ALHZ) fell 3.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.91%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.68%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.20%.

