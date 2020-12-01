search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE slips again

1 Dec, 2020 19:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes corresponden

Elbit Systems and Azrieli led the TASE down but Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,458.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 1,508.61 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06%, to 511.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 363.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 2.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.121% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.304/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.257% lower, at NIS 3.955/€. On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.90% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.72%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.74%, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.90% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.07%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.40% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.28% after reporting its third quarter results. Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 1.95%, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 2% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.98%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018