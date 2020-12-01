Tue: TASE slips again

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,458.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30%, to 1,508.61 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.06%, to 511.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 363.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 2.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.121% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.304/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.257% lower, at NIS 3.955/€. On the market, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.90% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.72%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 4.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.74%, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.90% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.07%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.40% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 4.28% after reporting its third quarter results. Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) rose 1.95%, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 2% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.98%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020