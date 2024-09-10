Tue: TASE slips again

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.23%, to 2,030.61 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14% to 2,031.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.03% to 401.74 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 384.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 4.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.293% from Monday, at NIS 3.763/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.275% higher at NIS 4.154/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.91% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.02%. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 3.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.41% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.34%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.22%, The Phoenix Holdings (TASE: PHOE) fell 0.74% after yesterday's strong gains and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.03%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.