search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE slips again as ICL bucks market

13 Jul, 2021 18:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Opko and Energean were the biggest decliners on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today as ICL and Azrieli gained.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,675.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,755.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 570.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 386.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.23 billion in equities and NIS 4.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.183% from Monday, at NIS 3.278/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.236% lower, at NIS 3.883/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) led the market, falling 0.86% on the day's biggest turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.77%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.30%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.01% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.05%. Energean Oil & Energy plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.34% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.81% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 1.57%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.48% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.13%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE: PAZ) rose 3.75% as a bidding war develops in buying the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018