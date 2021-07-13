Tue: TASE slips again as ICL bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,675.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,755.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40% to 570.69 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 386.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.23 billion in equities and NIS 4.40 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.183% from Monday, at NIS 3.278/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.236% lower, at NIS 3.883/€.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) led the market, falling 0.86% on the day's biggest turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.77%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.30%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.01% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.05%. Energean Oil & Energy plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.34% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.49% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.81% and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) fell 1.57%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.48% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.13%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE: PAZ) rose 3.75% as a bidding war develops in buying the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2021

