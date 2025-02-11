search
Tue: TASE lower amid Hamas truce concerns

11 Feb, 2025 19:05
Tower Semiconductor led the losses on the TASE today as Camtek and Nova bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.98% to 2,490.90 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.77% to 2,568.45 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.73% to 491.08 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 399.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.16 billion in equities and NIS 4.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.73% from Monday, at NIS 3.588/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.622% higher at NIS 3.703/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.77% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.25%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.96% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.10%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 5.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.18%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 1.05% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.45%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 2.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 1.26%, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 1.23% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.24%.

