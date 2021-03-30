Tue: TASE slips as Bezeq bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,600.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,660.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.34% to 583.63 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 374.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 717.8 million in equities and NIS 2.24 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.359% from Monday, at NIS 3.330/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.666% down, at NIS 3.907/€.

On the market Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.51% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.71%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.45% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.02%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.65%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 3% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 3.22%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.96% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 2.42%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.97% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

