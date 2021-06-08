Tue: TASE slips as NICE Systems bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.15%, to 1,687.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,757.27 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.88% to 572.88 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 384.72 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 4.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.246% from Monday, at NIS 3.243/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.048% lower, at NIS 3.951/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.06%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.29% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 2.53%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.61% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.08%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.21% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.62%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 2.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.01%, and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 0.75%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.54% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.43%.

