Tue: TASE slips in late trading

19 Sep, 2023 19:31
NICE Systems and Delek led the declines today as Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,839.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,861.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.30% to 374.47 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 374.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.38 billion in equities and NIS 4.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.549% from Monday, at NIS 3.804/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.247% lower at NIS 4.071/€.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ led the market today, rising 3.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today on the biggest trading turnover. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.06% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.23%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.02% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.53%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 2.18% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.13%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.89% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.08%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.26%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.96%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.38%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 19, 2023.

