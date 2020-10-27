Tue: TASE slump continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,346.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,388.02 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11%, to 513.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 356.83 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.27 billion in equities and NIS 2.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.030% up from Monday at NIS 3.382/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.015% lower at NIS 3.997/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 4.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.68% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (NYSE: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.52%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.49% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.61%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.27%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.09% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 8.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.78% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 3.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2020

