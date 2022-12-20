Tue: TASE slump continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,790.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,813.45 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.30% to 349.36 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 366.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 3.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.814% from Monday, at NIS 3.469/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.657% higher at NIS 3.657/€.

On the market, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.90%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.14%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.57% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.27%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.43% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.00%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.28% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1.82%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 20, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.