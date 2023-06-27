Tue: TASE still losing ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.12%, to 1,748.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.02%, to 1,770.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05% to 360.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 371.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 3.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.359% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.638/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.734% higher at NIS 3.982/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) also fell 0.76%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.90% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.25%. Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.31%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 27, 2023.

