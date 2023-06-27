search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE still losing ground

27 Jun, 2023 19:14
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE and Bezeq led the TASE lower today while ICL and Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.12%, to 1,748.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.02%, to 1,770.35 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.05% to 360.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 371.30 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 3.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.359% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.638/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.734% higher at NIS 3.982/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) also fell 0.76%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.90% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.25%. Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 3.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.31%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.14% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 27, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018