Tue: TASE storms into 2019

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.99% to 1,478.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.18% to 1,348.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.59% to 334.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.39% to 342.25 points. Trading turnover was NIS 581.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, there was no trading today as markets around the world were closed for New Year's Day.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.56%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.07% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.12%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.51%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.23% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 0.88% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 0.77%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019