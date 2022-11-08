Tue: TASE surges in late rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.16%, to 1,937.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.12%, to 1,941.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.25% to 371.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 366.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.27 billion in equities and NIS 3.39 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.226% from yesterday, at NIS 3.532/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.028% higher at NIS 3.533/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today, rising 0.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.02%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 4.94%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.39% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 3.64%.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 0.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 8, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.