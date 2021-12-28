Tue: TASE sustains end-of-year rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the sixth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.10%, to 1,986.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.88%, to 2,057.38 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27% to 544.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 396.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.797% from Monday, at NIS 3.111/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.615% lower at NIS 3.525/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.89%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.82%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.85%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.02%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.28% and parent company Israel Corp. (TAE: ILCO) rose 3%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.47% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.48%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.55% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.22%. Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 0.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

