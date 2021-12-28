search
Front > TASE report

Tue: TASE sustains end-of-year rally

28 Dec, 2021 18:37
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and Teva were among the biggest gainers today as NICE Systems and Elbit edged down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the sixth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.10%, to 1,986.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.88%, to 2,057.38 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27% to 544.82 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 396.66 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.797% from Monday, at NIS 3.111/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.615% lower at NIS 3.525/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 1.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.89%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.82%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.85%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.02%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.28% and parent company Israel Corp. (TAE: ILCO) rose 3%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.47% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.48%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.55% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.22%. Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 0.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018