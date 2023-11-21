Tue: TASE sustains rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78%, to 1,749.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.64% to 1,767.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 341.04 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.32% to 369.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.54 billion in equities and NIS 5.13 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.483% from Monday, at NIS 3.710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.253% lower at NIS 4.061/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.95%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.08%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.37%.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.57% after rising 5.89% yesterday and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 4.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.28%, and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.13%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.28%, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.76%.

