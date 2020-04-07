Tue: TASE sustains rally ahead of holiday

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose again today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.62%, to 1,337.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 3.34%, to 1,312.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.15%, to 351.58 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 348.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.79 billion in equities and NIS 5.06 billion in bonds. The market closes for Passover and will reopen on Sunday during the intermediary days of the holiday.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.634% lower than Monday's rate, at NIS 3.6040/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.028% lower, at NIS 3.900/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.45% and Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 34.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 16.68% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 30.37%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL ) rose 7.03%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 14.88% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.75%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.03% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4%.

Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.83% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.68%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.40% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.71%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 7, 2020

