Tue: TASE tumbles led by Teva and banks

23 Oct, 2018 18:32
Teva, Israel Chemicals and the big banks led the losses today as Perrigo bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.77% to 1,584.40 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.79% to 1,428.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.95% to 373.82 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 346.44 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.44 billion. the TASE was sharply down in line with world markets.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.520% at NIS 3.670/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.257% at 4.213/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.85%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.94% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.08%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.74% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.22% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.94%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.14% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.74%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 0.66% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 0.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 23, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

