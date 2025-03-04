Tue: TASE tumbles on Trump tariff fears

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.83% to 2,451.69 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.10% to 2,511.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.87% to 455.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 400.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.44 billion in equities and NIS 4.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.361% from Monday, at NIS 3.611/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.896% higher at NIS 3.796/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.05% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.50%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.84% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 3.18%. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 7.68% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.97%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.47%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.68%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after yesterday's sharp rise of 7.33%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.82%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 6.70%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 4, 2025.

