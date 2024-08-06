Tue: Tech cos lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.68%, to 1,948.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.55% to 1,935.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.38% to 393.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 383.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion in equities and NIS 6.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.497% up from Monday, at NIS 3.843/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.107% higher at NIS 4.192/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.35% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.55%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.35% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.54%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.32% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.82%.

First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.29% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.04%.