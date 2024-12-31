Tue: Tel Aviv 35 Index gained 28% in 2024

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.18% to 2,394.96 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.29% to 2,426.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.61% to 456.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 395.86 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.31 billion in equities and NIS 3.22 billion in bonds. The Tel Aviv 35 and 125 Indices both rose 28% in 2024.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.027% from Monday, at NIS 3.647/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.349% lower at NIS 3.796/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 2.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.56%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.51% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.30%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.56%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.98% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.01%.

Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.38% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 0.37%.

