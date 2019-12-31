Tue: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 15% in 2019

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,683.29 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71%, to 1,616.70 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00% to 390.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 369.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.25 billion in equities and NIS 1.99 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 14.98% in 2019 and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 21.26%.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.202% today at NIS 3.456/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.062% at NIS 3.839/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 6.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after gas began to flow from Leviathan and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.98%. Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Leviathan partner Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) saw its share price rise 5.01%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.48% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.37%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.39% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.43%.

