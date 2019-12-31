search
Tue: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 15% in 2019

31 Dec, 2019 19:16
Globes correspondent

Energy stocks Delek and Ratio led the market higher today as Leviathan gas began flowing and Teva rose too.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.49%, to 1,683.29 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71%, to 1,616.70 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.00% to 390.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 369.01 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.25 billion in equities and NIS 1.99 billion in bonds.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 14.98% in 2019 and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 21.26%.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.202% today at NIS 3.456/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.062% at NIS 3.839/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 6.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after gas began to flow from Leviathan and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.98%. Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Leviathan partner Ratio Oil Exploration (1992) LP (TASE:RATI.L) saw its share price rise 5.01%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.48% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.37%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.39% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

