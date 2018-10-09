Tue: Tel Aviv 35 ends losing streak

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.07% to 1,627.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13% to 1,470.14 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.76% to 390.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 348.74 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.608% at NIS 3.642/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.373% at 4.170/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.36% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.46% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.97%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.36% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.9%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 5.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after naming a new CEO. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 1.38% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.84%.

