Tue: Telco stocks buck market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,898.76 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,986.84 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.26% to 575.61 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 395.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 4.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.387% from Monday, at NIS 3.090/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% lower at NIS 3.514/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.36%, on the day's biggest trading turnover, despite reporting strong financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.77%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.47% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.44%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.88%.

Telco stocks rose strongly today. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 8.2% after reporting strong third quarter results and Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: rose 4.11%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 7.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after raising its profit guidance.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.29% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.70%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.29% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 3.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 16, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.