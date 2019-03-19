search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Telcos continue slump on flat TASE

19 Mar, 2019 19:34
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Cellcom, Partner and Delek Drilling led the declines as Mizrahi Tefahot and the other big banks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05% to 1,556.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04% to 1,424.46 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 384.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 354.94 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.18 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.139% at NIS 3.606/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.090% at 4.093/€.

On the market, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 4.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.82%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.65% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.60%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.51%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.10%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.10% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.93%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018