Tue: Telcos continue slump on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.05% to 1,556.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.04% to 1,424.46 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.08% to 384.84 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 354.94 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.18 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.139% at NIS 3.606/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.090% at 4.093/€.

On the market, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 4.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.82%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.65% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.60%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.51%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.10%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.10% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.60%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.93%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019