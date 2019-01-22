Tue: Telcos lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33% to 1,512.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30% to 1,369.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 361.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 343.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 822.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.216% at NIS 3.690/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.240% at 4.193/€.

On the market, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.26% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.72%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.22%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.50% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.93%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.15%.

