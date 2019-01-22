search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Telcos lead TASE down

22 Jan, 2019 19:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bezeq, Partner and Cellcom all fell but the big banks bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33% to 1,512.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.30% to 1,369.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.13% to 361.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11% to 343.28 points. Trading turnover was NIS 822.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.216% at NIS 3.690/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.240% at 4.193/€.

On the market, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.26% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.72%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.22%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 2.50% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 0.93%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018