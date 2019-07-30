Tue: Telcos push TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22% to 1,610.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27% to 1,500.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.99% to 368.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 366.37 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.28 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.709% today at NIS 3.500/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.533% at 3.902/€.

On the market, Bezeq's write-off of NIS 1.1 billion in Pelephone's value sparked a fall of telco stocks. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.43%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.63% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 4.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.97%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) was down 1.44%.

Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.82% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.72% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.38%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.51%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.86%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.34%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.99% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 0.78%.

