Tue: Teva, Perrigo, NICE lead slight market rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,725.03 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,663.97 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87% to 429.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 370.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% today at NIS 3.455/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.144% at NIS 3.836/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.92%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.11%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.51% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.16%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.78% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.04%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.72%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.66%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.83%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.21%.

