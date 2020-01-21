search
Tue: Teva, Perrigo, NICE lead slight market rise

21 Jan, 2020 19:30
Amot and Phoenix led the declines today but NICe Systems helped the market edge higher.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,725.03 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,663.97 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.87% to 429.01 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 370.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% today at NIS 3.455/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.144% at NIS 3.836/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.92%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.11%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.51% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.16%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.78% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.04%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.72%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.66%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 1.83%, and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.21%.

