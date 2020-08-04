search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva again lifts TASE

4 Aug, 2020 18:51
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and NICE rose today but the big banks led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,385.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,397.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.59%, to 496.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 354.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.264% higher from Monday at NIS 3.424/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.597% higher at NIS 4.0298/€.

On the market, ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 3.39% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.63% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.67%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.74%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.75%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.87%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 2.55%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover after raising bonds and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 0.44% after raising a $2.25 billion bond overseas.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 4, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018