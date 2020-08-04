Tue: Teva again lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,385.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.57%, to 1,397.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.59%, to 496.29 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 354.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 3.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.264% higher from Monday at NIS 3.424/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.597% higher at NIS 4.0298/€.

On the market, ICL Group (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) rose 3.39% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 6.20% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.63% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.67%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.74%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.75%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.87%. Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 3.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 2.55%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover after raising bonds and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 0.44% after raising a $2.25 billion bond overseas.

